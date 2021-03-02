Former Liverpool great St John dies aged 82

London, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Liverpool said Tuesday they are "deeply saddened" by the death of former great Ian St John aged 82 after a long illness.

The Scotland international forward was a pivotal player in the first great Reds side built by Bill Shankly that won two league titles in 1964 and 1966.

St John won a place in Liverpool fans' hearts forever with one of the most iconic goals in their history as he netted the winner in extra time to secure their first ever FA Cup triumph against Leeds in 1965.

St John scored 118 goals in 425 appearances for Liverpool between 1961 and 1971.

He made an immediate impact after being bought from Motherwell for a then club-record fee of £37,500 in securing promotion to the First Division in the 1961/62 campaign.

Shankly described the arrival of St John and Ron Yeats years later as the "turning point" for the club.

"Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Reds legend Ian St John, aged 82," read a Liverpool statement.