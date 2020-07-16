Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, the third race of the 2020 season: Drivers 1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 43pts, 2.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 37, 3. Lando Norris (GBR) 26, 4. Charles Leclerc (MON) 18, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 16, 6. Max Verstappen (NED) 15, 7.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 13, 8. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 9.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 6, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 6, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 4, 12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 4, 13. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 2, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 1, 15. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 1 Constructors 1. Mercedes 80pts, 2. McLaren 39, 3. Red Bull 27, 4. Racing Point 22, 5. Ferrari 19, 6. Renault 8, 7. AlphaTauri 7, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing 2 afp