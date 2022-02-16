UrduPoint.com

France's Clement Noel Wins Men's Olympic Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2022 | 12:12 PM

France's Clement Noel wins men's Olympic slalom

Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when he won the men's slalom on Wednesday

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when he won the men's slalom on Wednesday.

Noel, sixth fastest after the first run, laid down the quickest second run to clock a combined total of 1min 44.

09sec.

Austrian Johannes Strolz, already a gold medallist in the alpine combined at these Games, took silver 0.61sec behind, while Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claimed bronze at 0.70sec.

