French Open's Fan-free Night Sessions 'no Fun' For Djokovic

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:47 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic admitted it will be "sad" and "no fun" to begin his French Open campaign without fans on Tuesday as his scheduled night session match clashes with a government-enforced Covid-19 curfew.

The world number one, bidding to add the 2021 title in Paris to his victory in 2016 and become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams more than once, faces Tennys Sandgren of the United States.

However, Roland Garros's introduction of night sessions this year has coincided with a 9pm curfew which will leave nine of the 10 scheduled slots without spectators.

"I actually have a really good record playing in night sessions but the only thing is that I'm a little bit sad that there's not going to be crowd," said 18-time Slam winner Djokovic on Monday.

"I didn't know there was a curfew at 9:00 in the evening here, which is the time when I am supposed to start my match.

"Playing in front of an empty stadium in a Grand Slam will not be fun."

