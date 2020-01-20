UrduPoint.com
Funds Allocated For Sports Facilities: Deputy Commissioner Sukkur

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:54 PM

SUKKUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Tawar has said that provision of international standard sports facilities to youth was necessary to involve them in healthy activities.

The district administration was committed to provide the latest sports facilities to the youth.

Visiting Sukkur Sports Complex here on Monday, the DC said that sufficient amount has been allocated for renovation of sports complex and ground in the district.

He announced that a week-long sports youth convention will be organized in Sukkur adding that government and allied, latest equipment will be provided for the educational institutions' youth.

Director Youth Affairs should utilise all the available resources to provide standard and enhanced sports and recreational facilities to youth and athletes to attract youth to take more active part in sports, he said.

The DC Shaikh said various projects for promotion of sports and to provide international standard sports facilities to youth were either completed or were being developed.

