Open Menu

Golf: John Deere Classic Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Golf: John Deere Classic scores

Washington, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after the first round of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic on Thursday (USA unless noted): 62 - Jonas Blixt (SWE) 64 - Grayson Murray 65 - Nate Lashley, Richy Werenski, Adam Schenk, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, Garrick Higgo (RSA) 66 - Seamus Power (IRL), Akshay Bhatia, William Mouw, Brendon Todd, Alex Smalley67 - Mark Hubbard, Nick Hardy, Jimmy Walker, Chris Stroud, Kramer Hickok, Peter Kuest, An Byeong-Hun (KOR), Estanislao Goya (ARG), Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)68 - Harrison Endycott (AUS), Nicolás Echavarría (COL), Stephan Jäger (GER), MJ Daffue (RSA), Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Chris Kirk, Brian Stuard, Cody Gribble, Zac Blair, Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ, Brandon Matthews, Davis Thompson, JT Poston, Keith Mitchell, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith

Related Topics

USA Goya Young Thompson Brandon Mitchell Cody

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

9 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

9 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

9 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

9 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

9 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

9 hours ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

9 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

9 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

10 hours ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports