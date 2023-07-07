Golf: John Deere Classic Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2023 | 08:50 AM
Washington, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading scores after the first round of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic on Thursday (USA unless noted): 62 - Jonas Blixt (SWE) 64 - Grayson Murray 65 - Nate Lashley, Richy Werenski, Adam Schenk, Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young, Garrick Higgo (RSA) 66 - Seamus Power (IRL), Akshay Bhatia, William Mouw, Brendon Todd, Alex Smalley67 - Mark Hubbard, Nick Hardy, Jimmy Walker, Chris Stroud, Kramer Hickok, Peter Kuest, An Byeong-Hun (KOR), Estanislao Goya (ARG), Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)68 - Harrison Endycott (AUS), Nicolás Echavarría (COL), Stephan Jäger (GER), MJ Daffue (RSA), Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Chris Kirk, Brian Stuard, Cody Gribble, Zac Blair, Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ, Brandon Matthews, Davis Thompson, JT Poston, Keith Mitchell, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith