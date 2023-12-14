Open Menu

Governor Punjab Hosts Pak Chess Team

Muhammad Rameez Published December 14, 2023 | 05:25 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The chess team of Pakistan slated to participate in the 25th Asian Youth Chess Championship to be held in the United Arab Emirates called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore.

The Governor encouraged all the players to show their best performance in the championship and expressed good wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that promotion of mind sports like chess is the need of the hour. These games develop mental and physical abilities of children, he added. He said that healthy indoor games like chess make children divert from mobile and TV screens towards healthy activities. The Governor Punjab said that Pakistani youth are very talented. He said that twelve-year-old Ayat Asmi has set an example by winning the bronze medal in the World Chess Schools Championship held in Kazakhstan this year.

He expressed hope that these children will bring honour to the country with their skills in the mind sport Chess.

On this occasion, President, Chess Federation of Pakistan Hanif Qureshi thanked the Governor of Punjab for meeting the Chess Team of Pakistan and sending them off with prayers, and good wishes.

Among those who met were National Chess Champion and FIDE (International Chess Federation) Master National and International Chess Trainer Aamir Karim, Khalid Javed, Punjab Mind Sports Academy, Senior Vice President Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Giant Secretary Kashif Saleem, Executive Member Sidra Butt, and Development Officer Muhammad Waqar, Chess Federation of Pakistan, Chess players Mushha Furqan Chaudhry, Ayat Asmi, Hafsa Qamar, Isa Hussain Lal, Amir Iftikhar, Sahan Ahsan Waleed Ahmad Ajlal Amir.

