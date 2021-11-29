UrduPoint.com

Greek, Chinese Youth Highlight Olympic Values, Wisdom Ahead Of 2022 Winter Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Greek and Chinese youth created a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries on Sunday during an event held in Piraeus and Beijing

ATHENS, Nov. 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Greek and Chinese youth created a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries on Sunday during an event held in Piraeus and Beijing.

Students of the Athens school of Ancient Greek, "Elliniki Agogi" and the Beijing Secondary School "Beijing Academy" met through video link and recited excerpts of works of ancient Greek and Chinese philosophers from the original texts.

The Municipal Theater of Piraeus and the Beijing academy reminded spectators and the world of the common values and ideas of the two ancient civilizations and their teachings on virtue, labor, friendship, truth, bravery, freedom, and happiness.

In view of the Winter Olympics which will open on February 4, 2022, in Beijing, followed by the Paralympics, the Greek children also recited excerpts from the "Olympian Odes" of ancient Greek lyric poet Pindar, accompanied by the ancient Greek lyre, while Chinese youth recited excerpts from the poem "Ode to sports" by Pierre de Coubertin, father of the modern Olympic Games.

All the students sent their best wishes for successful Games also through their paintings which are currently hosted at the Jintai Arts Museum in Beijing.

"The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing which will be held in a few weeks is a good opportunity to remember the great coexistence of the two great civilizations," Adonis Georgiadis, Greece's minister of Development and Investments and founder of "Elliniki Agogi" said, addressing the event at Piraeus.

"Each event organized by China is a success and I think this will also happen next year, despite the difficulties of the pandemic," Piraeus Mayor Yiannis Moralis added.

