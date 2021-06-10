Group C of EURO 2020: Netherlands seeking opportunity to restore lost pride

The Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia will compete in Group C to qualify for the knockout phase in EURO 2020

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :- The Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia will compete in Group C to qualify for the knockout phase in EURO 2020.

The Group C games will be played in Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena and Bucharest's National Arena from June 13-21.

EURO 2020 is scheduled to be held in 11 cities from June 11 to July 11, featuring 24 teams.

- Netherlands One of the co-hosts, the Netherlands, sealed their place in EURO 2020 after coming second in the qualifiers stage in Group C with 19 points.

After failing to qualify for EURO 2016 and World Cup 2018, Netherlands' players are now looking to restore lost pride of the national team which has some remarkable victories under their belt, including the EURO 1988 trophy.

Manager Frank de Boer has been busy rebuilding a squad, but his team will miss one of the best defenders in Europe, captain Virgil Van Dijk, who will be out of the tournament due to injury.

Lyon's Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool are key players for the national team to move to the knockout stage.

- Squad Goalkeepers: Tim Krul (Norwich City ), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax), Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar) Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Joel Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar) Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)