Hafeez Announces His Retirement After ICC Men’s T20 World Cup In 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:16 PM

Hafeez announces his retirement after ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2020

Hafeez expressed joy over his selection for upcoming  matches against Bangladesh and said that he would try his best to show the best performance and said that he wanted his selection for world cup on merit.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) Expressing satisfaction with his present performance, all rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he would try his best to show the best performance in upcoming T20 matches against Bangladeshi.

However, he announced his retirement from International cricket after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled in Australia.

Talking to the reporters, Mohammad Hafeez, 39, said that he was happy over his seletion for Bangladesh T20 Internationals to be played in Pakistan.

“I want to play world cup on merit,” said the player, adding that “I will try to prove the election committee’s decision right about my comeback in the team by performing against Bangladesh,” .

He also said that winnings always motivated the captain and other players.

“At present, I’m satisfied with my performance as I played for Pakistan as batsman for 17 years and am ready for another bowling test,” he further said. He also said that he was planning to work with the youngsters.

Mohammad Hafeez was dropped from the national squad following a disappointing performance in the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and was recalled on Thursday for the upcoming T20I home series against Bangladesh. It may be mentioned here that Hafeed retired from Test Cricket in 2018 and played his last match against New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

