MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :An unbeaten half-century by Haris Sohail and Amad Butt's two sixes in the last over guided Balochistan to a five-wicket win over Northern in the 25th fixture of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 here at the Multan cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Requiring 13 off the final over bowled by Zaman Khan, right-handed Amad clubbed first two deliveries for maximums to help his side overhaul the 169-run target with three balls to spare. Amad returned undefeated on 15 from six balls.

Balochistan were well in course to achieve the target as they scored above seven runs an over in the powerplay losing only Haseebullah (eight off 11, one four) in the fourth over.

The departure of Ali Waqas (19 off 15, two fours, one six) and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (27 off 17, three fours, one six) in quick succession had slowed down the run chase.

Shan Masood - who has scored two half-centuries in the tournament failed to make an impact in the match as he had to return back to the pavilion on run-a-ball 11, which included one four.

After the departure of Shan in the 11th over with 76 runs on the board, left-handed Haris was joined by another left-hander Hussain Talat.

The pair knitted 68 runs for the fifth wicket before Hussain was dismissed by Zaman for 31 from 22 balls, smashing four fours. An unbroken partnership of 25 runs from just 11 balls between Amad and Haris helped Balochistan to their fifth win in the tournament.

Player of the match Haris returned unbeaten on 52 off 36, smashing seven fours.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Northern scored 168 for six on the back of an unbeaten half-century from their captain Umar Amin.

The left-handed Umar made 48-ball 67 not out (six fours and two sixes). Mubasir Khan scored 29 and added 73 runs for the fifth wicket with Umar after Northern wobbled at the top of the innings when they slumped to 47 for four.

Balochistan's Kashif Bhatti was the most successful bowler for his side, but also a touch expensive leaking 39 runs for two wickets in four overs.