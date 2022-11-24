UrduPoint.com

Hasan Tariq Rahim Tennis From November 28

Muhammad Rameez Published November 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Hasan Tariq Rahim tennis from November 28

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The 7th edition of Hasan Tariq Rahim Tennis Championship will be played here from November 28 at the Lahore Gymkhana club tennis courts.

This was stated by Former governor Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim at a press conference on Thursday at Lahore Gymkhana. Club. Tournament Director Waqar Nisar, Shahid Waqar Mehmood, Wajid Aziz were also present on this occasion.

Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim said that Hasan Tariq Rahim Tennis Tournament has become the number one tournament of Pakistan. In this tournament, the prize money for men and women competitions has been kept equal, while the total prize money of Rs, 1.

3 will be distributed among the winning players.

He said that competition will be held in four categories, including men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles and boys' singles under 18. Tournament director Waqar Nisar said that the exhibition match of Aisam-ul-Haq has also been arranged in the championship.

New talent will emerge from the event to serve Pakistan tennis in years to come, he added.

The finals will be played on December 4.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Lahore Governor Punjab Money November December Women Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

7 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

16 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

16 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

16 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.