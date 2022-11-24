Hasan Tariq Rahim tennis from November 28

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The 7th edition of Hasan Tariq Rahim Tennis Championship will be played here from November 28 at the Lahore Gymkhana club tennis courts.

This was stated by Former governor Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim at a press conference on Thursday at Lahore Gymkhana. Club. Tournament Director Waqar Nisar, Shahid Waqar Mehmood, Wajid Aziz were also present on this occasion.

Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim said that Hasan Tariq Rahim Tennis Tournament has become the number one tournament of Pakistan. In this tournament, the prize money for men and women competitions has been kept equal, while the total prize money of Rs, 1.

3 will be distributed among the winning players.

He said that competition will be held in four categories, including men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles and boys' singles under 18. Tournament director Waqar Nisar said that the exhibition match of Aisam-ul-Haq has also been arranged in the championship.

New talent will emerge from the event to serve Pakistan tennis in years to come, he added.

The finals will be played on December 4.