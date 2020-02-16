UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HED XI Beats GCU VC XI By Six Wickets

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

HED XI beats GCU VC XI by six wickets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Higher education Department, Punjab (HED XI) beat the Government College University Lahore (GCU VC XI) by six wickets at a friendly cricket match here at the University's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi led the GCU VC XI while Secretary Higher Education Punjab Sajid Zafar Dall was seen in action from HED XI.

Earlier, winning the toss GCU VC XI choosed to bat first and posted 119 runs in just 20 overs. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi scored 23 quick runs in the early overs of the inning. Engineer Dr Junaid Zafar scored 34 runs which included six boundaries.

The HED XI chased the score in the 19th over. Secretary HED played fine innings of 15 runs, while Prof. Anees scored 46 runs.

Prof Anees declared man of the match while Prof.Dr Asghar Zaidi won the all round performance award for scoring 23 runs and getting two wickets for just 18 runs.  HED Deputy Director Sports Ms. Shamsa Hashmi, the only female player of the match, was also presented specail participantion award.   Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that that the friendlymatch was organized in the spirit of University Sports League to inspire youth towardshealthy sports activities.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Education Punjab Fine Man GCU Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

41 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flying to In ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.