HED XI beats GCU VC XI by six wickets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Higher education Department, Punjab (HED XI) beat the Government College University Lahore (GCU VC XI) by six wickets at a friendly cricket match here at the University's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi led the GCU VC XI while Secretary Higher Education Punjab Sajid Zafar Dall was seen in action from HED XI.

Earlier, winning the toss GCU VC XI choosed to bat first and posted 119 runs in just 20 overs. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi scored 23 quick runs in the early overs of the inning. Engineer Dr Junaid Zafar scored 34 runs which included six boundaries.

The HED XI chased the score in the 19th over. Secretary HED played fine innings of 15 runs, while Prof. Anees scored 46 runs.

Prof Anees declared man of the match while Prof.Dr Asghar Zaidi won the all round performance award for scoring 23 runs and getting two wickets for just 18 runs. HED Deputy Director Sports Ms. Shamsa Hashmi, the only female player of the match, was also presented specail participantion award. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that that the friendlymatch was organized in the spirit of University Sports League to inspire youth towardshealthy sports activities.