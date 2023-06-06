UrduPoint.com

'I Don't Support The War, I Don't Support Lukashenko': Sabalenka

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2023 | 09:34 PM

'I don't support the war, I don't support Lukashenko': Sabalenka

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka outrightly condemned her country's role in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday and insisted she is not a supporter of president Alexander Lukashenko

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka outrightly condemned her country's role in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday and insisted she is not a supporter of president Alexander Lukashenko.

"I'm not supporting the war. I don't support war, meaning I don't support Lukashenko," the world number two said after reaching the French Open semi-finals by defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old had come under increasing pressure to distance herself from her apparent close relationship with Lukashenko, a key military ally of Moscow in the ongoing conflict.

"We played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus. He (Lukashenko) was in our matches taking pictures with us after the match. Nothing bad was happening that time in Belarus or in Ukraine or in Russia," she told reporters.

Sabalenka had cancelled two previous press conferences at Roland Garros, claiming she didn't feel "safe" after facing a barrage of questions over her links to her country's strongman leader.

As Australian Open champion and potential world number one after the French Open, she was pressed by Ukraine rivals to individually stand up against the war.

"I don't want my country to be involved in any conflict. I said it many times. You have my position. You have my answer," she said.

"I don't want sport to be involved in politics, because I'm just a 25-year-old tennis player. And if I would like to be political I wouldn't be here. I don't want to be involved in any politics." Sabalenka has had close associations with Lukashenko in the past.

In 2018, she requested a one-to-one meeting with him, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

The following year, in an interview with the country's largest independent news site Tut.by -- since shuttered following a brutal crackdown after historic demonstrations against Lukashenko -- she spoke glowingly of the Belarusian leader.

On December 31, 2020, after a year marked by the crushing of pro-democracy demonstrations in Belarus, Sabalenka toasted the new year with Lukashenko in Minsk.

Lukashenko praised Sabalenka when she won the Australian Open in January.

At the end of Tuesday's match, Svitolina chose not to shake the hand of Sabalenka, a common practice now in the sport when a Ukrainian player meets a Russian or Belarusian opponent.

Svitolina was booed by the crowd while Sabalenka stood at the net.

The Ukrainian accused Sabalenka of deliberately "inflaming" the situation.

"It just was an instinct like I always do after all my matches," said Sabalenka of her decision to approach the net.

Related Topics

Tennis World Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus SITE January December 2018 2020 Australian Open All From

Recent Stories

Russian Budget Executed With $42 Bln Deficit in Ja ..

Russian Budget Executed With $42 Bln Deficit in January-May - Finance Ministry's ..

50 minutes ago
 Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damag ..

Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damage

50 minutes ago
 US Has Not Given Up on Fully Denuclearizing North ..

US Has Not Given Up on Fully Denuclearizing North Korea - Arms Control Official

50 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down 50% in Ja ..

Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down 50% in January-May - Finance Ministry

50 minutes ago
 Care-taker govt to organize elections in October: ..

Care-taker govt to organize elections in October: Minister for Energy Engineer K ..

54 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to resolve long standing issue ..

Senate body directs to resolve long standing issues of MoST, CUI

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.