ICC Announce Men's FTP For 2023-2027

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-27, confirming the international Calendar for all Full Members across all three formats of the game.

The FTP, which includes matches in the next two cycles of the nine-team ICC World Test Championship (WTC), sees an increase in number of matches across all three formats compared to the previous cycle that ran from 2019-23, says a press release.

The FTP was the result of a collective effort of members with ICC's support and is designed to provide clarity around the calendar. Each member's FTP is based on collective bilateral and mutual agreements and may vary in accordance with each member's overall cricketing and commercial programmes. The 2023-27 FTP has over 770 matches.

In addition to bilateral cricket, this four-year cycle would witness a single edition each of the Men's Cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy, and two editions each of the Men's T20 World Cups and WTC finals.

Australia, England and India all play five-match Test series as part of the third and fourth editions of the WTC, which also comprises 19 two-match series and five three-match series each in the two editions of the Championship that run from 2023-25 and 2025-27.

Test teams outside the WTC have also scheduled a substantial number of bilateral Test matches in an effort to boost playing opportunities in cricket's traditional multi-day format.

The first ever women's FTP was announced on Tuesday, which would see over 300 matches played during the 2022-25 period. The media release issued on the Women's FTP is available here.

ICC General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan said, "We are incredibly lucky to have three vibrant formats of the game, with an outstanding programme of ICC global events and strong bilateral and domestic cricket and this FTP is designed to allow all cricket to flourish.

"The landscape around the game is continuing to evolve and we will work closely with members as we collectively adapt to that. We are committed to growing the game and giving more fans more opportunities to enjoy cricket, but are very mindful of the need to balance that ambition with the welfare of players," he said.

