ICC Wishes Birthday To Pakistani Cricketer Nain Abidi

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:49 PM

ICC wishes birthday to Pakistani cricketer Nain Abidi

Abidi is the first Pakistan woman cricketer who made 2, 597 international cricket, played 87 ODI and 68 T20Is.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has paid a tribute to Pakistan Woman Cricket Team player Nain Abidi on her birthday.

Nain Abidi whose original name is Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi has turned 34 years old.

Taking to Twitter, ICC wished her birthday besides mentioning her remarkable performance in women’ cricket in Pakistan.

Abidi is a right-handed batsman with good footwork and bowling talent. She was born in Karachi and had also served Pakistan Women Team as Vice-Captain.

