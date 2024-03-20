Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the first-ever Inter-Collegiate Ramadan T20 Cup among 30 colleges of Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi regions with a view

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the first-ever Inter-Collegiate Ramadan T20 Cup among 30 colleges of Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi regions with a view

to popularize the game and scout talent.

The opening match will be held at the LCCA ground on March 22 (Friday) at 8 p.m. while the

final will also be played at the same venue on April 8.

The tourney will be held under an organizing committee comprising members from the regional

bodies involving Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA), Karachi Regional Cricket

Association (KRCA) and Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA).

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that he was thrilled to announce the inaugural Ramadan

Inter-College T20 tournament to foster cricket talent within educational institutions, adding

that tournament expresses our commitment to the game development at the grassroots level.

“The spirit of Ramadan, combined with the excitement of T20 cricket, promises an electrifying

atmosphere on the field,” he said.

He said: "Our vision extends beyond just cricket and through this tournament and we hope

to encourage students to pursue both academic excellence and sporting achievements".

"By hosting this tournament in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, we aim to provide

a platform for young cricketers from diverse backgrounds to showcase their skills

and passion for the game”, he added.

Director Domestic PCB Abdullah Khurram Niazi, in his message, expressed the hope

to increase the outreach of the game to a vast majority of the students who normally

find it tough to juggle between playing cricket and their studies as per vision of Chairman PCB.

“I am confident this tournament will also bring some exciting talent to the forefront as well

while providing young students the opportunities to prove their mettle on the cricket field,”

he said.

He further said the tournament would see a total of 10 teams participating in each city.

These teams will be divided into two groups while the top team of each group will play the

final. Each team will play four matches in the pool stage while a total of 21 matches will be

played in each city. Each team will have a squad of 14 players and additionally three reserve

players, along with three officials.

On rules, he said the participation rules for the players involve an age bracket where a player

born on or after 1 September 2000, will be eligible to take part in this Inter-Collegiate T20 tournament.

To take part in the tournament a player must be a bonafide student of the respective college.

He further said the PCB panel of Umpires would officiate the matches.

He said the winning team in each city would be awarded a cash prize of PKR 500,000 while

the runners-up in each city would bag PKR 250,000. He said the PCB selectors would be

at the venues to closely monitor the performances of the players.

Islamabad-leg

Group A – Bahria College Zafar Camp E-8, Beaconhouse I-8, IMCB F-7/3, IMPCC H -8/4 and FROBELS

Group B – IMCB – Chakshahzad, West Minister, IMCB Degree College Sihala, IMCB F-10/3 and IMCB G-10/4

The Islamabad-leg will be played from 23 March to 3 April at the Misam Cricket Ground. The first match will

take place at 8pm, while the second match will resume at 1130pm. The first ball of the final is expected to be bowled at 9pm.

Lahore-leg

Group A – Punjab College, Superior College, Diyal Singh College, Gulberg College and Science College

Group B – Government College University, MAO College, Islamia College Civil Lines, Government College Township and Shalimar College Baghbanpura

The Lahore-leg matches will be played at the LCCA Ground with the opening and final match taking place at 8pm. The second match later in the evening will start at 11pm. On the double-header matches, the first match will start at 730pm.

The final of the Lahore-leg will be played at the LCCA Ground on 8 April.

Karachi-leg

Group A – Government Dehli College, Government College for Men, Happy Palace College, Beaconhouse School System and Government Jinnah College

Group B – Government National College, Government College Asifabad, Government College 36-B Landhi-4, The City School and Government Pak Shipowners College

The Karachi-leg matches will resume from 23 March and the final of the tournament will take place on 4 April. The T20 matches will be held at Eid GAH Ground Nazimabad and IBA Karachi University Ground, with the match starting at 730pm. The final of the tournament will be played at the EID GAH Ground in Nazimabad, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 730pm.