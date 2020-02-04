India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final spot

Defending champions India defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets to book their place in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final. The first semi-final between the two historic rivals was played at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Tuesday

Potchefstroom (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020) Defending champions India defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets to book their place in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final. The first semi-final between the two historic rivals was played at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

India chased down the 173-run target with 88 balls spare as Yashasvi Jaiswal cracked 105 not out from 113 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. His partner Divyaansh Saxena made 59 off 99 balls.

For his match-winning knock, Jaiswal was named man-of-the-match.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan failed to make most of the opportunity as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Quarter-final hero Mohammad Huraira fell for four while Fahad Munir perished for a duck.

At this stage, captain Rohail Nazir joined Haider Ali and the two combined for a 62-run third-wicket partnership.

Both batsmen scored half-centuries. Haider made 56 from 77 balls – hitting nine fours – and Rohail top-scored for Pakistan with 102-ball 62.

Haider’s dismissal to part timer Jaiswal triggered a collapse as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for 76 runs. Rohail, however, held one end together before his dismissal in the 42nd over.

After Haider’s departure Qasim Akram was run out for nine, Mohammad Haris fell for 21 while Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain and Aamir Ali didn’t get going either.

For India, Sushant Mishra was the star bowler with three for 28 in 8.1 overs. Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each for 32 and 46.

Pakistan will play the losing team of the second Super League semi-final in the play-off for the third place in Benoni on 8 February.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan U19 172 all out, 43.1 overs (Rohail Nazir 62, Haider Ali 56; Sushant Mishra 3-28, Kartik Tyagi 2-32, Ravi Bishnoi 2-46)

India U19 176-0, 35.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 105 not out, Divyaansh Saxena 59 not out)