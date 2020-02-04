India crush rivals Pakistan to reach Under-19 World Cup final

Defending champions India cruised to a 10-wicket win over neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in Potchefstroom on Tuesday to reach the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final for the seventh time

Potchefstroom, South Africa, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Defending champions India cruised to a 10-wicket win over neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in Potchefstroom on Tuesday to reach the Under-19 cricket World Cup final for the seventh time.

India, the record four-time winners of the underage competition, dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs before comfortably knocking off the runs with 88 balls to spare.

India will play either New Zealand or Bangladesh, who meet in the second semi-final, for the title at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan will contest the third-place play-off in Benoni on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 105 off 113 balls, completing his century and sealing the victory in style with a six over deep mid-wicket.

Left-hander Jaisawl, who was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals in 2020 IPL auction, smacked eight fours and four sixes as he took over as the tournament's leading runscorer.