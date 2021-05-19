UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Offers Reward For Olympic Medalist Wanted In Murder Case

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:28 AM

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in murder case

Indian police have put a reward on the head of two-time Olympic wrestling medalist Sushil Kumar who is wanted in connection with a murder case

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Indian police have put a reward on the head of two-time Olympic wrestling medalist Sushil Kumar who is wanted in connection with a murder case.

The 37-year-old has been on the run since a former wrestling champion was beaten to death on May 4 and a Delhi court on Tuesday rejected a bid by his lawyers to prevent his arrest.

Police have launched raids in the Delhi region and offered a $1,350 reward leading to the capture of Kumar, who won a freestyle wrestling silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze at the Beijing Games four years earlier.

Kumar, who had also won a world title and Commonwealth Games golds, was present when a former junior national champion Sagar Dhankad was beaten to death at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium in a clash between rival wrestlers, according to police.

"We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all made allegations against Sushil Kumar," senior police officer Guriqbal Singh Sidhu told Indian media.

Kumar's lawyers went to court Tuesday to seek anticipatory bail in the case but it was refused because of the gravity of the allegations.

"Our teams are looking for Mr Sushil Kumar. We have maintained from the first day that he should join the police probe, and present his case," Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of Delhi police Chinmoy Biswal told AFP.

"If he hadn't gone on the run there wouldn't have been any warrants or reward for his arrest. Whatever he needs to say, he should come forward." Dhankad, son of a Delhi police officer, died from his injuries the day after the fight. Another wrestler is under treatment and has identified the alleged attackers, police said.

Just weeks from the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India admitted that the sport's reputation has been tarnished by the case.

"I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has been hurt badly by this," WFI secretary Vinod Tomar told reporters.

Tomar said wrestling had been battling to improve its name as "for long wrestlers were known only as a bunch of goons." The case is the second in months to hit Indian wrestling.

A coach Sukhwinder Mor is awaiting trial for the murder of five people, including a rival coach, in February.

Kumar was the first Indian to win two individual Olympic medals and also the first in more than five decades to get a wrestling medal.

His success inspired a generation of Indian wrestlers, including Yogeshwar Dutt and the Phogat sisters.

Whilst still active in the sport, Kumar had not qualified for the Tokyo Games where India had hopes of winning four medals.

Related Topics

India Murder Delhi World Police Lawyers Died London Beijing Sagar New Delhi Tokyo February May Silver Olympics Bronze Media All From Coach Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

1 hour ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

2 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

11 minutes ago

No New Oil, Gas Fields Required in IAE's Roadmap f ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea against ban on Rs ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.