Inter-district Football Tournament concludes in Gilgit- Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :District Football Association Skardu and AAA Associates jointly organized an Inter District Football Tournament 2022 at Skardu in which 11 teams from different districts of Gilgit-Baltistan participated.

The opening match was played between District Diamir and District Hunza. Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Hussain Zaidi presided the inaugural ceremony. The teams played in two pools to compete against each other. The finale was played between District Skardu and District Diamir. District Skardu won the final in an exhilarating match by shooting 3 goals in penalty shootout against District Gilgit.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan and former Chief Minister Syed Mehdi Shah was the chief guest of the tournament. He congratulated the winning team and applauded AAA Associates for efforts to organize sporting events which provided an incredible entertaining activity for the community. The event drew a large number of spectators who enjoyed the tournament thoroughly.

Chairman AAA Associates Mr. Sheikh Fawad Bashir appreciated the AAA Associates Management in Skardu for holding a football tournament. He said, "AAA Associates has a long history of helping sports in Pakistan at grassroots level. Whether it be through infrastructure development and improvement, organizing tournaments or sponsoring athletes, AAA Associates is dedicated to nurture and promote Pakistani talent.

Gilgit Baltistan is a beautiful place, with dedicated and hardworking people. For us, organizing a Football Tournament in Skardu is a privilege, as it provides not only the opportunity to entertain the local but also helped us to enable them achieve their dreams in Pakistan and abroad." Managing Director AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (R) also expressed his sentiments by saying, "at AAA Associates, we encourage sports regardless of socioeconomic status or cultural standing. Sport has a remarkable unifying ability in terms of breaking down cultural, social, ethical, and religious boundaries, and it aids in the establishment of a cross-cultural community. I must also applaud AAA Associates Skardu Management for organising such a large-scale tournament. We are considering about organising further events in the future since we believe it brings communities together."AAA Associates Skardu Management arranged the tournament. The tournament is an endeavor to support grassroots sporting events around the country. They have been active in supporting various sports activities such as organizing cricket, football, and other sports tournaments around the country.