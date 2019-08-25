International Wrestlers to participate in Ring of Pakistan contests

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The top most international wrestlers coming to Islamabad to compete in the three-day Ring of Pakistan International Wrestling Contests starting from Monday.

The arrival of foreign wrestlers has already been starting for the three-day contests, Chairman Ring of Pakistan Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah told APP on Sunday.

He said the contests would start on August 28 at Pakistan sports Complex.

He said all such arrangements have been completed for the smooth sailing of the contests in which international wrestlers from United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Belgium, Switzerland, Hungary, France and host Pakistan will be taking part.

The King will defend his title in the wrestler event, he said, adding such competitions would promote the game of wrestling in the country.

Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah said that he held meeting with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fahmida Mirza in her office and given her full briefing about the event.

The Minister assured that all facilities would be provided in this regard.

He disclosed that in the last three years, we have brought 45 eminent wrestlers from 25 different countries to Pakistan.