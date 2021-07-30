UrduPoint.com
IOC Says 'Pleased' With Interim Results Of Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

IOC Says 'Pleased' With Interim Results of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Olympic Games in Tokyo are so far going better than expected, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said Friday.

"I ... think that these [games] have been so far, particularly considering the circumstances, very successful for the mid point ... We are very pleased," Adams told a briefing.

He noted that he would not have believed that the Olympics would go so well if he was told about it just half a year ago, and stressed that the IOC and the organizers have all worked very hard to to provide the best experience for the athletes and the 5 billion spectators worldwide.

"We are not out of the Covid problems yet in the world, but it's the first time that we've really managed to get the world together in a peaceful way, and I think it sends a message of hope to everyone ... It's been amazing," he added.

The Tokyo Olympics kicked off on July 23. The closing ceremony of the Games is scheduled for August 8.

