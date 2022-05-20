UrduPoint.com

IPC Minister In Uzbekistan To Attend SCO Summit

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2022 | 08:49 PM

IPC minister in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Friday attended a meeting of the heads of tourism administrations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Friday attended a meeting of the heads of tourism administrations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

The minister, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Summit also met with that country's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Sports Aziz Abdulkhakimov, said a press release issued here.

He also attended a meeting of heads of ministries, responsible for the development of physical culture and sports in SCO member states. He said it was welcome that the SCO had a comprehensive view of international relations, including not only security and defence but also culture, sports and tourism, which were often overlooked by regional organizations. "We need to continue the exchange and cooperation to deepen relationships and mutual trust between our people," he added.

He said that since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan had always been committed to the Shanghai spirit.

"It seeks to make the best use of this platform to enhance cooperation with all SCO member states in the areas of politics, economics, security and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

"Pakistan is ready to showcase its diverse sports which include not only modern sports but also traditional sports which are unique to our country," he said.

"Pakistan's topography makes it an ideal destination for mountaineering and adventure sports. We are ready to cooperate with all SCO member countries in these games,"he added.

Mazari also visited the Pakistani Embassy in Tashkent and met with Pakistani tour operators to discuss their issues. Besides, he met Pakistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ali Asad Gilani.

Member National Assembly Rana Qasim Noon, Director General Pakistan Sports board Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman, Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of IPC Riaz Ahmed and Fayyaz-ul-Haq and Director Muhammad Abrar are also accompanying the minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Sports Exchange Visit Shanghai Tashkent Uzbekistan 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Best

Recent Stories

Frenchman Demare grabs third Giro d'Italia sprint ..

Frenchman Demare grabs third Giro d'Italia sprint win

3 minutes ago
 KP govt unveils schedule for summer vacation

KP govt unveils schedule for summer vacation

3 minutes ago
 New monkeypox cases take UK total to 20

New monkeypox cases take UK total to 20

3 minutes ago
 Gazprom Export Stops Delivering Gas to Finnish Gas ..

Gazprom Export Stops Delivering Gas to Finnish Gasum Starting From Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
 Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isola ..

Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isolated places ;PMD

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.