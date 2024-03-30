Ipswich Top Championship After Leicester Promotion Bid Dented
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Ipswich climbed to the top of the English Championship table, for a few hours at least, following a 1-0 win away to Blackburn Rovers on Friday.
Conor Chaplin scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute at Ewood Park, the midfielder starting and finishing a move that ended with him beating Aynsley Pears at the Blackburn goalkeeper's near post after exchanging passes with Leif Davis.
Victory took Ipswich two points clear of second-placed Leeds, but Leeds will leapfrog the Tractor Boys into top spot if they win away to Watford in Friday's late kick-off.
Earlier, Leicester's hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League suffered a fresh setback with a 1-0 loss away to Bristol City.
City's Anis Mehmeti struck 17 minutes from time at Ashton Gate with a left-footed shot into the roof of the net.
Leicester have led the league for much of the season, but they have now won just one of their last six Championship games to fall behind Leeds.
Jamie Vardy came closest to scoring for the Foxes but the former England striker, one of the stars of Leicester's stunning Premier League title triumph eight years ago, was twice denied by excellent saves from Max O'Leary.
Only the top two clubs at the end of the regular season are guaranteed promotion to the lucrative Premier League, with the other spot in the top division decided by a series of play-off games involving the teams finishing third to sixth.
