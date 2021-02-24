UrduPoint.com
Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021: BN, Diamond Paints Score Wins

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021: BN, Diamond Paints score wins

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :BN Polo and Diamond Paints recorded easy wins in the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Eulogio Celestino fired fantastic five goals to guide BN Polo to a 9 1/2-4 triumph against DS Polo/ASC in the first match of the day. Besides Eulogio fabulous five for BN Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, high-goal Raja Mikail Sami also played tremendous polo and converted an impressive hat-trick while Babar Naseem struck one. For DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed in a brace while Max Charlton and Daniyal Sheikh hit one goal apiece.

DS Polo/ASC opened their accounts with a field goal to take 1-0 lead while BN Polo bounced back well by thrashing two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-1 lead. BN continued their good show in the second chukker as they added two more goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 4-1. In the dying moments of the second chukker, DS Polo/ASC fired in a field goal to reduce the margin to 4-2.

BN continued their good show in the third chukker as well as they thrashed in three more goals against one by DS Polo/ASC to further stretch their lead to 7-3. BN, which had a half goal handicap advantage, added two more in their tally to further strengthen their lead to 9 1/2-3 while Colony/FG Polo struck one to finish the match at 9 1/2-4.

Raul Laplacette's four-goal haul helped Diamond Paints outpace Colony/FG Polo by 7-4 1/2. The remaining contribution from Diamond Paints came from Ramiro Zaveletta, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed - all converted one goal each. For Colony/FG Polo, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Francisco Bensadon hammered a brace while Amirreza Behboudi hit one goal.

Diamond Paints were off to flying start in the first chukker as they managed to score a hat-trick against one goal by Colony/FG Polo, which provided them 3-1 lead. The second chukker was identical to the first one, as once again a hat-trick was converted by Diamond Paints and one goal by Colony/FG Polo, which further enhanced Diamond Paints lead to 6-2. The third chukker was though evenly poised as one goal each was scored by both the sides while no more goal was converted in the fourth chukker, thus Diamond Paints won the match by 7-4 1/2 as Colony/FG Polo had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

Tomorrow (Thursday), the only match of the day will be played between Newage/Jubilee Life and DS Polo/ASCat 3:30 pm.

