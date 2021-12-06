Pakistani bodybuilder Mian Jahanzeb Hafeez has clinched two medals in the World Bodybuilding Championships being held at Valencia, Spain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani bodybuilder Mian Jahanzeb Hafeez has clinched two medals in the World Bodybuilding Championships being held at Valencia, Spain.

According to President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, Jahanzeb has made the nation proud by winning a gold and silver medal in the World Bodybuilding Championship.

Mian Jahanzeb Hafeez won the gold and silver medals in the Physics and Fitness category of the World Championship.

Jahanzeb, who won two medals on the first day of the championship, hails from Lahore.

President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Sheikh Farooq Iqbal has also congratulated Jahanzeb for winning laurels for the country.