UrduPoint.com

Jahanzeb Bags Two Medals In World Bodybuilding C'ships

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Jahanzeb bags two medals in World Bodybuilding C'ships

Pakistani bodybuilder Mian Jahanzeb Hafeez has clinched two medals in the World Bodybuilding Championships being held at Valencia, Spain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani bodybuilder Mian Jahanzeb Hafeez has clinched two medals in the World Bodybuilding Championships being held at Valencia, Spain.

According to President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, Jahanzeb has made the nation proud by winning a gold and silver medal in the World Bodybuilding Championship.

Mian Jahanzeb Hafeez won the gold and silver medals in the Physics and Fitness category of the World Championship.

Jahanzeb, who won two medals on the first day of the championship, hails from Lahore.

President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Sheikh Farooq Iqbal has also congratulated Jahanzeb for winning laurels for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Valencia Spain Gold Silver From

Recent Stories

3 more persons infected by dengue fever in KP

3 more persons infected by dengue fever in KP

5 minutes ago
 Voters' verification process begins in D.I. Khan D ..

Voters' verification process begins in D.I. Khan Division

5 minutes ago
 Russia, India to Continue Promoting Settlements in ..

Russia, India to Continue Promoting Settlements in National Currencies

5 minutes ago
 Man dies in Nushki bike-car collision

Man dies in Nushki bike-car collision

5 minutes ago
 Administrator DMC East orders repair of vehicles

Administrator DMC East orders repair of vehicles

10 minutes ago
 Fazl wants to derail system to get political lever ..

Fazl wants to derail system to get political leverage: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.