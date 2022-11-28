UrduPoint.com

Japan Stumble Gives Germany Fresh World Cup Hope

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Japan stumble gives Germany fresh World Cup hope

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Costa Rica snatched a dramatic late winner against Japan on Sunday to blow their World Cup group wide open and ease the intense pressure on embattled Germany.

Japan, who shocked four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their opener in Qatar, could have taken a giant stride towards the last 16 with a win.

But they laboured for large parts of their game against a Costa Rica side who were hammered 7-0 by Spain, and were made to pay when defender Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute with a deflected strike.

The result left Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all level on three points in Group E, with Spain facing Germany in the late kick-off on Sunday.

"We weren't dead yesterday and now we are still very much alive," said Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez, whose team will play Germany on Thursday.

"Nobody can forget about us yet so we can still dream." Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, whose side face Spain in a daunting final group game, still fancies their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

"Of course Spain will be tough but there is a good chance for us to win," he said. "We will be well prepared and will go into the match with confidence." Japan's defeat means Germany can breathe a huge sigh of relief, knowing they can now lose to Spain and still qualify for the knockout stage if results go their way in the final round of matches.

The prospect of an early German exit -- four years after bowing out at the same stage at the 2018 finals in Russia -- was practically unthinkable before the tournament.

Germany coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday his team had the quality to bounce back against a Spain team who obliterated Costa Rica.

"We have a team that has quality, that can implement the things (we are working on), and we are very positive about it," Flick said.

"We need to arrive with courage and with faith in our quality for this game against Spain.

" Spain coach Luis Enrique said his team faced a "beautiful challenge" as they chase a win that will put them on the brink of the last 16.

Luis Enrique cautioned, however, that Germany's World Cup pedigree -- they won their fourth title in 2014 -- meant nothing could be taken for granted.

"I have a lot of respect for their players, they are world class, and their history is there to see," he said.

- Belgium in trouble - Belgium's hopes of qualifying from Group F took a severe blow as they suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Morocco.

A victory for Belgium would have sent them through but Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal's late goals instead secured Morocco a first World Cup win in 24 years.

Belgium, who finished third in 2018, lacked spark and were made to pay by inspired opposition.

"We're not playing with joy. It's maybe the weight on our shoulders," said coach Roberto Martinez.

"In the last game we have to play to win it and as if we have nothing to lose." In Sunday's other Group F game, Croatia went behind to Canada when Alphonso Davies scored after just two minutes before the 2018 runners-up exploited the gaps in the Canadian defence and romped to a 4-1 win.

Andrej Kramaric scored twice either side of a fine goal from Marko Livaja before Lovro Majer completed the job in second-half injury time.

Croatia now need just a draw to reach the last 16 when they meet Belgium in their final group game on Thursday, but the Belgians must win to be sure of going through.

The Moroccans will be confident of taking a point from Canada which would send them through.

On Saturday, France became the first team into the second round after two goals from Kylian Mbappe inspired a 2-1 win over Denmark in Group D.

Argentina also resurrected their campaign following a shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia after goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez secured a 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C.

Related Topics

Dead World Russia Canada France German Fine Job Qatar Germany Same Spain Belgium Japan Saudi Arabia Croatia Costa Rica Mexico Morocco Denmark Sunday 2018 All From Weight Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

16 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

1 day ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.