Jashan Azadi Sports Gala Commence At Hayatabad Sports Complex

Muhammad Rameez Published August 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Jashan Azadi Sports Gala commence at Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Azadi Sports Gala started in a grand ceremony in Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar in connection with the 75th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations with the support of Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs here on Sunday.

Different sports events including table tennis, cricket, football, archery and martial arts were held wherein great enthusiasm was witnessed with some good cheering responses from the visitors.

International Karate coach, and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal along with Secretary General Jujitsu Association Secretary Tahsinullah, female coach Nazia, archery coach Sarfraz Ahmed, along with the opening day sports, musical night and fireworks.

Famous singers Bakhtiar Khattak, Sahid Malang and Hamayun presented their prominent numbers and performed brilliantly, which was attended by thousands of families, men, women and children.

More Stories From Sports

