UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Javed Afridi To Donate Rs 10 Mln To The PM Corona Relief Fund

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Javed Afridi to donate Rs 10 mln to the PM Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi on Tuesday announced to donate Rs 10 million for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

Afridi in a tweet said Zalmi Foundation would donate Rs 10 million to the Corona Relief Fund, said a press release issued here.

Afridi hoped that every Pakistani would be able to play his role in these difficult times and he also requested them to contribute to the Corona Relief Fund.

Afridi also requested everyone to stay home and take all precautions.

Meanwhile, a campaign for awareness against the Coronavirus was also underway through Peshawar Zalmi, as several Zalmi star cricketers have released special video messages to educate the masses. The awareness campaign was being done in languages including English, Sindhi and Pashto from all Zalmi Platforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Afridi All From Million Peshawar Zalmi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

10 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

10 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.