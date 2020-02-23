UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jayed Career Best As Bangladesh Mop Up Zimbabwe Tail

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:50 AM

Jayed career best as Bangladesh mop up Zimbabwe tail

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pace bowler Abu Jayed finished with career best 4-71 as Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 265 in the first innings of the one-off Test series in Mirpur on Sunday.

Zimbabwe struck back immediately when Victor Nyauchi dismissed opener Saif Hasan for eight as Bangladesh reached 25-1 in reply at lunch on the second day.

Tami Iqbal was batting on 10 alongside Najmul Hossain, five not out, with Bangladesh trailing Zimbabwe by 240 runs.

Resuming on 228-6, Zimbabwe added 37 runs to their overnight score.

Jayed dismissed overnight batsman Donald Tiripano for eight when inducing an edge to wicketkeeper Liton Das in the seventh over of the morning Thye same bowler trapped Ainsley Ndlovu leg before for a duck in his next over and left-arm spinner Taijul islam took the final two wickets.

Taijul had Charlton Tshuma for a duck in the next over before he dismissed the other overnight batsman Regis Chakabva for 30 to end with 2-90.

Skipper Craig Ervine was the mainstay of Zimbabwe's innings with 107.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Same Craig Zimbabwe Mirpur Taijul Islam Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.