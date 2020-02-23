Jayed career best as Bangladesh mop up Zimbabwe tail

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pace bowler Abu Jayed finished with career best 4-71 as Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 265 in the first innings of the one-off Test series in Mirpur on Sunday.

Zimbabwe struck back immediately when Victor Nyauchi dismissed opener Saif Hasan for eight as Bangladesh reached 25-1 in reply at lunch on the second day.

Tami Iqbal was batting on 10 alongside Najmul Hossain, five not out, with Bangladesh trailing Zimbabwe by 240 runs.

Resuming on 228-6, Zimbabwe added 37 runs to their overnight score.

Jayed dismissed overnight batsman Donald Tiripano for eight when inducing an edge to wicketkeeper Liton Das in the seventh over of the morning Thye same bowler trapped Ainsley Ndlovu leg before for a duck in his next over and left-arm spinner Taijul islam took the final two wickets.

Taijul had Charlton Tshuma for a duck in the next over before he dismissed the other overnight batsman Regis Chakabva for 30 to end with 2-90.

Skipper Craig Ervine was the mainstay of Zimbabwe's innings with 107.