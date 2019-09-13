UrduPoint.com
Jets Quarterback Darnold Sidelined By Glandular Fever

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:10 AM

New York, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Monday's NFL game against the Cleveland Browns with glandular fever, the team said Thursday.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters that he and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains had delivered the bad news to the second-year player on Wednesday night, after Darnold had been sent home for what was originally thought to be strep throat.

"I just wanted to make sure it was delivered right," Gase said. "I figured I could be the bearer of bad news on this one." While Darnold was only officially ruled out for Monday, he could be sidelined for several weeks with the viral illness commonly known in the United States as mononucleosis or mono.

That means Darnold could miss the Jets' week three game against AFC East rivals the New England Patriots.

The Jets have a bye in week four.

Gase said that Darnold had lost about 5 Pounds (2.27 kg) since falling ill. Most people recover from the virus in two to four weeks, but fatigue can linger longer.

Backup Trevor Siemian, who made 24 career starts with the Denver Broncos, will stand in for Darnold.

"He has a lot of experience," Gase said. "He's been on winning ball clubs. He has the respect of the locker room."Darnold's illness was another bow for the Jets, who announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury in the team's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But there was some good news on Thursday, when running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted that an MRI exam on his sore shoulder revealed no serious injury and he would be ready to play on Monday.

