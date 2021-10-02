Jhagra Reviews Sports' Facilities In Hayatabad
Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:48 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Health and Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday held a meeting with Director General Peshawar Development Authority ( PDA) to review sports facilities for youth in Hayatabad.
In a meeting , the minister discussed progress on plans to install a network of free of cost sports facilities across Hayatabad's 70 strong park network.
He said that Hayatabad to become the most sports &land youth friendly space .
He said government is committed to provide best sport facilities to youth so that could utilize their talent and energy positivity.
" Let's give our youth a chance to burn their energy positivity", he said The minister said that along with revamping the mini sports complex in phase 3, PDA will install a network of football grounds, volleyball, badminton & basketball courts across Hayatabad to create a health conscious society.
He said that PDA is exploring to setup a mega jogging and cycling track.