Jhagra Reviews Sports' Facilities In Hayatabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:48 PM

Health and Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday held a meeting with Director General Peshawar Development Authority ( PDA) to review sports facilities for youth in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Health and Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday held a meeting with Director General Peshawar Development Authority ( PDA) to review sports facilities for youth in Hayatabad.

In a meeting , the minister discussed progress on plans to install a network of free of cost sports facilities across Hayatabad's 70 strong park network.

He said that Hayatabad to become the most sports &land youth friendly space .

He said government is committed to provide best sport facilities to youth so that could utilize their talent and energy positivity.

" Let's give our youth a chance to burn their energy positivity", he said The minister said that along with revamping the mini sports complex in phase 3, PDA will install a network of football grounds, volleyball, badminton & basketball courts across Hayatabad to create a health conscious society.

He said that PDA is exploring to setup a mega jogging and cycling track.

