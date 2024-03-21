Open Menu

Jordan Outplayed Pakistan In World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match By 3-0

Muhammad Rameez Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Jordan outplayed Pakistan in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match by 3-0

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Jordan outplayed Pakistan by 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

Jordan’s ace player Mousa Al Tamari scored two goals while his country mate Ali Olwan posted a goal in the game.

At the start of the first half, Tamari hit an early goal in the 2nd minute of the game. Tamari, on a pass from Al-Mardi, shot high into the air, leaving no chance of defense, thus opening the account for Jordan.

It was just seven minutes passed when Jordan won a penalty and Ali Olwan hit it high into the air to extend the lead by 2-0 in the 9th minute of the first half. Jordan was up against Pakistan with 2-0 at the end of the first half.

As time passed by into the second half, Pakistani players tried with all their might to score goals but unfortunately went unlucky and it was once again Tamari who received a pass from Al Naimat and hit the ball high into the net for Jordan's third goal in the 86th minute.

Pakistan team goalkeeper Yousaf Ijaz Butt performed top notch during the match and saved many ‘sure goals’ including a penalty. Jordan's Musa Al-Altmari was declared player of the match.

Jordan were in third place with four points in Group G of the Asian qualifiers while Pakistan was at the bottom after losing all their three games. Pakistan would now travel to Jordan for the away fixture on March 26.

The Shaheens need to win their remaining three games, which includes matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, in order to remain in the hunt for the World Cup.

It may be mentioned that Jordan football team visited Pakistan after a gap of 18 years as they last toured in 2006.

The second match between Pakistan and Jordan will be played in Jordan on March 26

