Karachi Kings Arrive In City For PSL Showdown

Published March 08, 2024

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Karachi Kings' cricket squad has touched down in the bustling metropolis of Karachi after their journey from Islamabad on Friday.

Their arrival marks the commencement of their quest to conquer the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Scheduled to face off against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday at the esteemed National Bank Stadium in Karachi, the Kings are gearing up for a fierce battle on the pitch.

On the horizon, Monday, March 11, holds the promise of an electrifying clash as the Kings prepare to go head-to-head against Peshawar Zalmi in their final league stage encounter.

With the Kings boasting 6 points from 8 matches, Lahore Qalandars trailing at 3 points from an equal number of matches, and Peshawar Zalmi securing a commendable 9 points from their 8 matches, anticipation runs high as the PSL action unfolds.

