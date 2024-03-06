Karachi Kings Grab Third Win Of PSL 9
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Karachi Kings downed Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets and sealed their third win of HBL PSL 9 at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Karachi Kings downed Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets and sealed their third win of HBL PSL 9 at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
Hasan Ali took a four-fer to help restrict Gladiators to a measly total of 118 in the first innings. In return, Kings cruised to the target in just 15.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.
Karachi Kings won the toss and invited Quetta Gladiators to bat first. Shoaib Malik, opening the bowling, conceded two boundaries against Jason Roy in the first over. In the next over, Roy and Saud Shakeel hit a boundary each against Mir Hamza.
Blessing Muzarabani, bowling the third over, provided the breakthrough on his first delivery as Roy (15, 8b, 3x4s) was caught by Hasan Ali at third man.
Khawaja Nafay joined Saud on the crease to stitch a 47-run second-wicket stand, which was cut short in the ninth over courtesy of Hasan who removed both the batters with a gap of two deliveries. Saud (33, 28b, 2x4s, 2x6s) holed one out to Shoaib at deep midwicket while Muzarabani caught Nafay (17, 15b, 1x4, 1x6) at fine leg.
In the 12th over, substitute field Anwar Ali ran Sarfaraz Ahmed out after a mix-up between the two batters.
The wicketkeeper batter returned after a short eight-ball stay on the crease, making only seven runs including one boundary.
Quetta’s troubles deepened in the 14th over as skipper Rilee Rossouw (10, 16b) mistimed a shot to Mohammaz Nawaz fielding at long-off. In the subsequent overs, Sherfane Rutherford was caught for a-run-a-ball nine and Zahid rattled Mohammad Amir’s (2, 4b) stumps to leave the Gladiators struggling at 100-7 in 15.3 overs.
Hasan bowled his second double-wicket over of the innings as he got Akeal Hosein (14, 13b, 1x6) and Mohammad Hasnain (5, 9b, 1x4) in the penultimate over. Hamza dismissed Usman Tariq on the first delivery of the last over as Quetta were bundled over for 118.
Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, returning with a four-wicket haul at the expense of 15 runs, registering his joint-best bowling figures in HBL PSL career. Zahid and Muzarabani accounted for two wickets each. Hamza had one wicket.
Karachi lost their captain, Shan Masood (7, 8b, 1x4), in the second over of the innings when he was caught behind off Amir’s bowling.
The second-wicket partnership between Tim Seifert and James Vince did well to bring Karachi right on track for the 119-run chase. They took on Amir in the fourth over, hitting a six and two fours. In the last over of the powerplay, Vince hit two consecutive fours against Abrar Ahmed.
In the next over, Seifert smashed two fours against Hasnain to keep the momentum going. The two batted together to add 50 to the total, until the partnership was broken in the ninth over as Vince (27, 28b, 2x4s) was caught by Hasnain at gully. Despite the fall of wicket, Seifert remained steadfast in his onslaught as he produced three consecutive boundaries against Hasnain in the 11th over. He was joined in the middle by Shoaib, with the duo stitching a vital 44-run third-wicket partnership.
Abrar denied Seifert a half-century as the wicketkeeper batter was stumped in the 14th over and had to walk back for 49 on 31, with six fours and two sixes.
Shoaib (27 not out, 20b, 2x6s) helped his side get over the line, hitting the winning six against Usman on the third ball of the 16th over to seal the game. Amir, Abrar and Hosein had one wicket each.
Scores in brief: Quetta Gladiators 118 all out, 19.1 overs (Saud Shakeel 33, Khawaja Nafay 17; Hasan Ali 4-15).
Karachi Kings 121-3, 15.3 overs (Tim Seifert 49, Shoaib Malik 27 not out, James Vince 27; Mohammad Amir 1-23, Abrar Ahmed 1-24). Islamabad United would fave Karachi Kings at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.
APP/vad-msr/
Recent Stories
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight
Saraiki culture day observed
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea
SECP files criminal cases against individuals involved in stock market manipulat ..
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11
SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight32 minutes ago
-
NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium41 minutes ago
-
Citizens asked to use alternate routes during PSL matches1 minute ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final1 hour ago
-
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton2 hours ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax2 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 92 hours ago
-
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium3 hours ago
-
FIH-IOC unveil hockey schedule at Paris 20243 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
PSL is Pakistan's identity, says Mohsin Naqvi2 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago