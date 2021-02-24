Karachi Kings, Islamabad are all set for tonight battle at National Stadium

(@fidahassanain)

The match will start at 7:00 pm, with strict security arrangements as police, rangers and commandos and special units are on security duty besides aerial surveillance.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Karachi Kings and Islamabad United are ready to lock horns in the 6th match of Pakistan Super League 6 at Karachi National Stadium.

The match will start right at 7:00 pm.

Earlier today Nimra Khan gave a special message to Karachi King and its supporters as the team is all set for battle against Islamabad United tonight.

Islamabad United is also excited for today’s match and it has also asked fans for their roaring support on this occasion.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the PSL 6 matches in Karachi as aerial surveillance is being carried out for foolproof security of the players, managers and the spectators coming to Karachi National Stadium to watch match.

It may also be mentioned here that only 20 spectators were allowed to enjoy matches from the ground stands amid fears of COVID-19.