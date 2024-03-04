Open Menu

Karachi Kings Leave For Islamabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Karachi Kings squad on Monday arrived at the Jinnah International Airport to fly to Islamabad.

Kings squad will practice tomorrow at Islamabad Club Cricket Ground, according to a Kings spokesperson.

He said that Karachi Kings would play their next match in HBL PSL 9 on March 6 against Quetta Gladiators.

He further said that Karachi Kings would face Islamabad United in Rawalpindi On March 7.

