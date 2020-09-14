UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Whites Clinches Defense Day Sepak Takraw Championship

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Karachi Whites clinches Defense Day Sepak Takraw championship

The Karachi Whites has won the Defense Day Sepak Takraw championship by defeating the Karachi Green with 21-15 and 21-16

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Karachi Whites has won the Defense Day Sepak Takraw championship by defeating the Karachi Green with 21-15 and 21-16.

The championship organised by the Sindh Sepak Takraw Association in collaboration with Pakistan Sepak Takraw Federation was held at North Karachi Gymkhana.

In women match Karachi Whites defeated Karachi Blues with 21-17 and 21-14 and won the championship.

Sindh Olympic Association's Senior Vice President Engineer Mahfooz-ul-Haq was the chief guest of concluding ceremony of the championship and Ghulam Muhammad Khan was the guest of honour.

Dr Arif Hafeez, Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association, Shabbir Ahmed President, Arif Waheed Khan Member Selection Committee, Ejaz Ahmad President Karachi Sepaktakraw Association, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asghar Baloch President Sindh Boxing Association, Khalid Rehmani Vice President Sindh Tennis Association, Noushad Ahmad Khan Secretary Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation were also present on the occasion and distributed prizes among the players.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Tennis Women Olympics Boxing

Recent Stories

Lavrov's Visit to Berlin on September 15 Canceled ..

52 seconds ago

Prime Minister underlines need for awareness about ..

54 seconds ago

Chief Minister removes VC SU from post

55 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority seals 28 buildings in ..

56 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Security Forces Bust Militia Training C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.