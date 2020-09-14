Karachi Whites clinches Defense Day Sepak Takraw championship

The Karachi Whites has won the Defense Day Sepak Takraw championship by defeating the Karachi Green with 21-15 and 21-16

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Karachi Whites has won the Defense Day Sepak Takraw championship by defeating the Karachi Green with 21-15 and 21-16.

The championship organised by the Sindh Sepak Takraw Association in collaboration with Pakistan Sepak Takraw Federation was held at North Karachi Gymkhana.

In women match Karachi Whites defeated Karachi Blues with 21-17 and 21-14 and won the championship.

Sindh Olympic Association's Senior Vice President Engineer Mahfooz-ul-Haq was the chief guest of concluding ceremony of the championship and Ghulam Muhammad Khan was the guest of honour.

Dr Arif Hafeez, Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association, Shabbir Ahmed President, Arif Waheed Khan Member Selection Committee, Ejaz Ahmad President Karachi Sepaktakraw Association, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asghar Baloch President Sindh Boxing Association, Khalid Rehmani Vice President Sindh Tennis Association, Noushad Ahmad Khan Secretary Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation were also present on the occasion and distributed prizes among the players.