Karachi will host remaining matches of PSL this year in June

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition's remaining matches would be played in Karachi in June this year, the sources said on Thursday.

The source said that PSL officials and owners of franchises agreed to hold remaining matches of PSL 6 in Karachi again.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches had earlier been postponed after multiple players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

