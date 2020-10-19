UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Matches Played

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:12 PM

District Sports Department in collaboration with Jugnu Sports Club arranged friendly cricket matches at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Monday

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated the matches by hitting the ball while Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, President Jugnu Club Pakistan Nasira Kafeel, Patron General Rana Iftikhar, Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, Coordinator Atif Nomi Malik, President Futsal Association Hafiz Azhar Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

The first T-10 match was played between girls' teams while male cricketers faced T-20 match followed by a Futsal match was boy players.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appreciated the efforts of Jugnu Club. He said that Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan and Pakistani nation will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren till independence of Kashmir.

He appreciated excellent sportsmanship of the players and said that sports ingrain discipline and quest for advancement in young people. He said district administration will continue to organize sports events including cricket for promoting healthy activities among young generation.

