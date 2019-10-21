Keeper Mohammad Rizwan to replace Sarfraz Ahmad in upcoming matches

(@fidahassanain)

National Cricket Team's Chief Selector Haq announced squads for upcoming tour of Australia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) Pakisan Cricket Team announced its Test and T20 squrds for upcoming tour to Australia, with wickete-keeper Muhammad Rizwan who would replace skipper Sarfraz Ahmad in the team.

According to media reports, fast-bowler Imran Khan Senior and middle-order batsman Iftikhar were also recalled for World Test Championship matches while ucappped opener Abid Ali and well-experienced left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti had also been included in the team.

Uncapped middle-rder batsman Khushdil Shah, writ spinner Usman Qadir, Musa Khan were also included in T20 matches while lanky fast bowler Mohammad Irfan made a comback as well.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Chief Selector and Head Coach of Pakistan cricket team, announced the squad at a press conference in Lahore. Hasan Ali was ruled out of the tour due to back injury while Shaheen Shah Afridi named only for Tests after injury comeback

“There is a need to play a different brand of cricket this time becacuse it is our aim to move up the the test rankings and begin the test Championship strong," said Misbah ul Haq, adding that " the balance of the squads is reflecting us,".

For T20 matches squad, Babar Azam would be the captain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, and Wahab Riaz would be the other players, he said. He also said that Azhar Ali would be the captain, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan Sr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Shan Masood,Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Yasir Shah would be the other players.