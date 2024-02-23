Open Menu

Kenya Bids Solemn Farewell To Marathon Sensation Kiptum

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Kenya bids solemn farewell to marathon sensation Kiptum

Chepkorio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Top athletes and dignitaries led hundreds of mourners at the funeral Friday of Kenya's world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum in the nation's athletics heartland where he was born, trained and died.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car crash on February 11, just months after shattering the marathon record in Chicago.

President William Ruto and World Athletics head Sebastian Coe were among those attending the funeral in the Rift Valley village of Chepkorio.

Kiptum's wife, Asenath Rotich, was overcome with emotion as she read a tearful tribute to the marathon prodigy.

"It's unbelievable that today I have learnt to stay with our beloved kids without you coming home again," she said, revealing that they had planned to hold a wedding ceremony in April.

"I will still make my vows of love even in your rest."

While Kiptum only competed in three marathons, he won all of the races, posting three of the seven fastest times in history for the event.

Coe said his death was "a cause of intense sadness" and eulogised the young athlete for scaling "the highest peaks of achievement" during his short life.

"Rest assured your achievements are treasured, indelible and secure in the annals of our history and never ever forgotten," the athletics chief said.

Kiptum ran the Chicago race in October in two hours and 35 seconds, slicing 34 seconds off the previous fastest time set by his Kenyan rival, the marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

His sudden death has left Kenya, and the wider athletics community, reeling.

"Fare thee well champ," was the front-page headline on Kenya's leading Daily Nation newspaper.

Mourners started arriving at the funeral venue at dawn, some wearing black T-shirts with a picture of Kiptum emblazoned across the front.

They viewed the body, laid out in a half-open casket on a red carpet, as a choir sang religious songs.

Four giant screens were mounted to stream the event for the many villagers gathered outside the venue.

Dozens of athletes including 1,500m record-holder Faith Kipyegon and two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha knelt in prayer near the casket before showering it with pink and white rose petals.

Hundreds of people had turned out Thursday as Kiptum's coffin was taken from the Rift Valley town of Eldoret to his home village of Chepkorio.

Related Topics

World Marriage Car Died Wife Young Marathon Eldoret David Chicago Kenya February April October Olympics Prayer Event All From Top Race Love Sad

Recent Stories

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

47 minutes ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

1 hour ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

3 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports