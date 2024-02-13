Kenyan MPs Honour Kiptum Amid Calls To Better Protect Athletes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Kenyan lawmakers held a minute of silence on Tuesday in honour of running star Kelvin Kiptum after his death in a late-night car crash, and appealed for better support and protection for the country's sporting talent
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Kenyan lawmakers held a minute of silence on Tuesday in honour of running star Kelvin Kiptum after his death in a late-night car crash, and appealed for better support and protection for the country's sporting talent.
Kiptum, who smashed the world marathon record in October, was killed along with his Rwandan coach in the accident near his home in the Eldoret area in Kenya's Rift Valley on Sunday.
His death at the age of just 24, shocked his homeland and the world of athletics, with his compatriot and rival Eliud Kipchoge leading tributes to the "rising star".
In Nairobi, members of parliament bowed their heads for a minute's silence for the man who rose from humble beginnings as a herder to record three of the seven fastest marathon times in history.
He was a favourite for marathon gold at the Paris Olympics later this year, where he was due to face off against his older rival Kipchoge for the first time.
"At the young age of 24 years, Mr Kiptum had achieved what many athletes could only dream of," said Ng'elechei Caroline Jeptoo, MP for Elgeyo Marakwet County where the accident occurred.
"He was a beacon of hope not only to people of his village but also to the many in the country and beyond."
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
SFA to work on self-assessment program
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
More Stories From Sports
-
16-member strong Karachi basketball team named for Sindh Games1 hour ago
-
WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari facilitates new officials of Softball Federation of Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T203 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally3 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score4 hours ago
-
Stokes marks 100th Test with India series on a knife-edge4 hours ago
-
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad5 hours ago
-
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 rolls into action on Thursday3 hours ago
-
Kapp claims second spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings6 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony6 hours ago
-
Young tennis player Zainab Ali passes away3 hours ago