Open Menu

Kenyan MPs Honour Kiptum Amid Calls To Better Protect Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Kenyan MPs honour Kiptum amid calls to better protect athletes

Kenyan lawmakers held a minute of silence on Tuesday in honour of running star Kelvin Kiptum after his death in a late-night car crash, and appealed for better support and protection for the country's sporting talent

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Kenyan lawmakers held a minute of silence on Tuesday in honour of running star Kelvin Kiptum after his death in a late-night car crash, and appealed for better support and protection for the country's sporting talent.

Kiptum, who smashed the world marathon record in October, was killed along with his Rwandan coach in the accident near his home in the Eldoret area in Kenya's Rift Valley on Sunday.

His death at the age of just 24, shocked his homeland and the world of athletics, with his compatriot and rival Eliud Kipchoge leading tributes to the "rising star".

In Nairobi, members of parliament bowed their heads for a minute's silence for the man who rose from humble beginnings as a herder to record three of the seven fastest marathon times in history.

He was a favourite for marathon gold at the Paris Olympics later this year, where he was due to face off against his older rival Kipchoge for the first time.

"At the young age of 24 years, Mr Kiptum had achieved what many athletes could only dream of," said Ng'elechei Caroline Jeptoo, MP for Elgeyo Marakwet County where the accident occurred.

"He was a beacon of hope not only to people of his village but also to the many in the country and beyond."

Related Topics

Accident World Parliament Car Young Marathon Paris Man Eldoret Nairobi Kenya October Sunday Gold Olympics From Coach

Recent Stories

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

4 minutes ago
 2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economi ..

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

4 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the ..

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..

8 minutes ago
 Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahaw ..

Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar

8 minutes ago
 FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 mont ..

FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

8 minutes ago
 SFA to work on self-assessment program

SFA to work on self-assessment program

8 minutes ago
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

15 minutes ago
 LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

15 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

15 minutes ago
 Commitment, time management must be inculcated in ..

Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..

5 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in ..

Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed for bringing more improvements in a ..

Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports