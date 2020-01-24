Lampard concerned by Abraham ankle injury

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is facing an anxious wait to learn how long England striker Tammy Abraham will be sidelined with his ankle injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is facing an anxious wait to learn how long England striker Tammy Abraham will be sidelined with his ankle injury.

Lampard revealed Abraham will miss Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull after suffering the injury when he crashed into an advertising board during Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Blues face Leicester, Manchester United and Tottenham in a pivotal Premier League schedule in February.

So Lampard is keeping his fingers crossed that Abraham, who has scored 15 goals in his breakthrough season, is back to fitness as quickly as possible.