Las Palmas Hope To Play Rest Of The Season With Fans - President

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Madrid, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez said on Monday he hopes the club will be able to play home games with fans for the rest of the season.

The outfit based in the Canary Islands play in Spain's second tier, and are set to return to competitive action against Girona on June 13.

The Spanish government has so far indicated all football fixtures should only be staged behind closed doors.

"We can become the only stadium in the big leagues to play again with the supporters in the stands," Ramirez said on the club's radio station.

"We will comply with everything the authorities ask of us and we can announce next week that Las Palmas fans will be able to attend the stadium to cheer on their team, from June 13 against Girona." Ramirez said he is negotiating with the local authorities in Gran Canaria, which has been less-affected by coronavirus than other areas of Spain.

The region is due to enter the final phase of the government's de-escalation programme next week but official protocol says matches should still be closed to the public.

"The Canary Islands is a safe destination. Gran Canaria is a safe destination," said Ramirez.

La Liga's top flight will restart on June 11 while Segunda resumes a day later.

A statement from the league read: "La Liga has spent a couple of weeks preparing a general protocol for fans to return to stadiums, which must be adapted to each stadium, and according to the percentage of capacity allowed.

"Of course, this will be for when the time comes. The return of fans to stadiums will depend on the Spanish health authorities but we want to work and be ready for the moment when fans can return."

