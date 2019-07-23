UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ledecky Pulls Out Of World Championships 200m Heats

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:00 AM

Ledecky pulls out of world championships 200m heats

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has pulled out of the women's 200 metres freestyle at world championships on "medical grounds," Team USA said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who has won 14 world titles, lost her 400m crown to Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus at the weekend in a stunning upset on day one of the pool competition in Gwangju.

Ledecky will not contest Tuesday morning's 200m free heats, while a decision on her participation in the evening's 1,500m final -- an event she has dominated at the past three world championships -- has yet to be made, according to Team USA officials.

"A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Katie, her coach and the team's medical staff for her to withdraw from the 200-metre freestyle event on medical grounds," National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said in a statement.

"The team will determine her participation in this evening's 1500m final later in the day."Mintenko added: "Katie has not been feeling well since arriving to Gwangju on July 17 and these precautionary measures are being taken to ensure her wellbeing and proper recovery, and to allow her to focus her energy on an abbreviated schedule."

Related Topics

USA World Gwangju July Women Olympics Event From Coach

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

8 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

8 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

8 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

8 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

7 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.