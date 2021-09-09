UrduPoint.com

Local Boys Asks Sarfraz Ahmed To Start Cricket Series In His Residential Area

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:38 PM

Local boys asks Sarfraz Ahmed to start cricket series in his residential area

A video went viral on social media in which the former skipper could be seen on a bike with probably his daughter and two on bike come near to him and ask him to start cricket series at a local ground.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) The local boys on Thursday asked former skipper Sarfraz Ahmedd to start cricket series at the ground in his residential area.

A video went viral on social media which showed Sarfraz Ahmed riding a bike probably with his daughter and two boys coming near him on that way asked him to play series at the local ground.

“Saifi Bhai series khelen kia? New Zealand ka squad toh gaya, Star Ground Ajayen series khelte hain,” the boys were seen asking Sarfaraz in the video. “Hawn ab yehy reh gaya hai,” the former skipper responded.

It may be mentioned here that Sarfaraz was not included in the squad for upcoming ODI and T20I squad against New Zealand. Also, Sarfraz could not play against England as well as T20 World Cup.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Social Media Gaya Sarfraz Ahmed May New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress in Khorfakkan University

10 minutes ago
 Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding fest ..

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

30 minutes ago
 Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

27 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

27 minutes ago
 Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to att ..

Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

29 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.