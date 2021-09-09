Local boys asks Sarfraz Ahmed to start cricket series in his residential area

(@fidahassanain)

A video went viral on social media in which the former skipper could be seen on a bike with probably his daughter and two on bike come near to him and ask him to start cricket series at a local ground.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) The local boys on Thursday asked former skipper Sarfraz Ahmedd to start cricket series at the ground in his residential area.

A video went viral on social media which showed Sarfraz Ahmed riding a bike probably with his daughter and two boys coming near him on that way asked him to play series at the local ground.

“Saifi Bhai series khelen kia? New Zealand ka squad toh gaya, Star Ground Ajayen series khelte hain,” the boys were seen asking Sarfaraz in the video. “Hawn ab yehy reh gaya hai,” the former skipper responded.

It may be mentioned here that Sarfaraz was not included in the squad for upcoming ODI and T20I squad against New Zealand. Also, Sarfraz could not play against England as well as T20 World Cup.