Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six after long breakaway

Mont Aigoual, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko of Astana won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after powering away from a strong breakaway group.

Spaniard Jesus Herrada was second across the finish on Monta Aigoual at the end of a 191 kilometre ride from Le Teil. Briton Adam Yates finished in the main pack and kept the yellow jersey.