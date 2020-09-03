Lutsenko Wins Tour De France Stage Six After Long Breakaway
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:36 PM
Mont Aigoual, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko of Astana won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after powering away from a strong breakaway group.
Spaniard Jesus Herrada was second across the finish on Monta Aigoual at the end of a 191 kilometre ride from Le Teil. Briton Adam Yates finished in the main pack and kept the yellow jersey.