Lutsenko Wins Tour De France Stage Six After Long Breakaway

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:36 PM

Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six after long breakaway

Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko of Astana won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after powering away from a strong breakaway group

Mont Aigoual, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko of Astana won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after powering away from a strong breakaway group.

Spaniard Jesus Herrada was second across the finish on Monta Aigoual at the end of a 191 kilometre ride from Le Teil. Briton Adam Yates finished in the main pack and kept the yellow jersey.

More Stories From Sports

