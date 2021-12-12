UrduPoint.com

Manolo Santana, Spain's First Wimbledon Winner, Dies At 83

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:35 AM

Manolo Santana, Spain's first Wimbledon winner, dies at 83

Manolo Santana, who became the first Spaniard to win Wimbledon and inspired his country's rise as a tennis power, died Saturday at the age of 83

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Manolo Santana, who became the first Spaniard to win Wimbledon and inspired his country's rise as a tennis power, died Saturday at the age of 83.

"Thank you a thousand times for what you have done for our country and for having opened the way for so many people. You have always been a point of reference, a friend and a person very close to everyone," tweeted Rafael Nadal, the only other Spanish man to win Wimbledon. "We will miss you." Santana won four major singles titles.

He took the French Open in 1961 and 1964, the US Open at Forest Hills in 1965 and Wimbledon in 1966.

"I was an intruder among the Anglo-Saxons," Santana recalled in an interview with the daily El Mundo in 2016, 50 years after his Wimbledon title.

He won that final wearing the shirt of the team he supported in his native Madrid.

"His love for the club inspired him to win Wimbledon in 1966 in the Real Madrid shirt, making him the first Spanish tennis player to win this Grand Slam," wrote the club on their website.

He also won the gold medal in singles and the silver in doubles in Mexico City in 1968, where tennis was a demonstration event at that year's Olympics.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lamented the loss of a "legend".

"My condolences to Manolo Santana's family, his loved ones and the tennis world," he tweeted.

Santana was married four times. Spanish media reported that he had been suffering from Parkinson's disease and lived in Marbella, on the Mediterranean coast.

Related Topics

Tennis Prime Minister World Married Died Man Mexico City Marbella Madrid Rafael Nadal 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Family Media Event From Real Madrid Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 mil ..

Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 million visitors between January ..

35 minutes ago
 Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's ..

Israel Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Ga ..

16 seconds ago
 Meeting of Russia's Kozak, US' Donfried Planned fo ..

Meeting of Russia's Kozak, US' Donfried Planned for December 15 in Moscow - Sour ..

18 seconds ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

19 seconds ago
 Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army - ..

Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army - Acting Commander of LNA

60 minutes ago
 Need to promote ethical values to ensure human rig ..

Need to promote ethical values to ensure human rights: Augustine

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.